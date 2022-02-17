RIL lists foreign currency bonds worth Rs 52.5K crore

Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over Rs 52.5K crore on India INX

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over Rs 3.07 lakh crore ($41 billion)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 19:20 ist
The securities include the Rs 30K crore ($4 billion) worth of jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over (Rs 52.5K crore) $7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.

The securities include the Rs 30K crore ($4 billion) worth of jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity.

The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow,  V Balasubramaniam, MD, and CEO of India INX said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over Rs 3.07 lakh crore ($41 billion), he added.

"We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark USD 4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX," Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

"The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial center. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX," he added.

