Reliance Industries Ltd's market valuation crosses Rs 11.5 lakh crore-mark

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Limited's market valuation on Monday crossed Rs 11.5 lakh crore mark on the account of rise in its share price.

The heavyweight stock jumped 2.55 percent to a record high of Rs 1,833.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 2.55 percent to an all-time high of Rs 1,833.50.

Its market valuation rose by Rs 26,150.05 crore to Rs 11,59,318.60 crore during the morning trade.

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2 percent after the announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms. 

