Reliance Industries mcap hits Rs 19 lakh cr mark in intra-day trade

In March this year, the company's market valuation had gone past Rs 18 lakh crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 17:53 ist
Last year on October 13, the company's market valuation went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 19 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 1.85 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,827.10 during the day on the BSE. It finally settled flat at Rs 2,777.90, up 0.08 per cent.

Following the gain in the share price, the company's market valuation jumped to Rs 19,12,814 crore in morning trade on the BSE. At the close of trade, the market valuation was at Rs 18,79,237.38 crore.

In March this year, the company's market valuation had gone past Rs 18 lakh crore.

Last year on October 13, the company's market valuation went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has signed a formal shareholder agreement for the USD 2 billion TA'ZIZ chemical joint venture in the UAE and inked a pact to collaborate with ADNOC in finding and producing conventional and unconventional resources.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 17.30 per cent.

According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Reliance industries is firing on all cylinders because its petchem business is doing extremely well on the back of a surge in oil and gas prices where Singapore gross refining margin (GRM) is at an all-time high.

"Its telecom business is unaffected by geopolitical tension and inflation whereas it is exploring synergies in its retail business. It is continuously expanding its path in the renewable energy business, which is opening more opportunities for the company," Meena said. 

