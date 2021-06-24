Reliance Industries to hold 44th AGM today

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Analysts expect announcements on its Google smartphone and updates on the Saudi Aramco deal.

Here's all you need to know:

1. RIL's AGM has historically been a keenly watched event (previously attended by 3,000 shareholders when held in physical format and 3 lakh concurrent viewers of the virtual AGM last year) as it's one of the top 3 companies by market capitalisation and has a large free float and a large public shareholding

2. Over the last year RIL has formed several new partnerships with global players like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Qualcomm among others. "Investors now expect RIL to give direction to these businesses and announce groundbreaking products," brokerage HSBC Global Research said in a report,

3. Reports show that a new smartphone partnered with Google and its pricing may be announced at the AGM.

4. Analysts also expect an update on Saudi Aramco deal and a possible end to speculation that the Chairman of Saudi Aramco may join RIL's board.

5. Clarity on JioMart and other online commerce businesses along with the JioMart-WhatsApp integration is also expected.

