Reliance Industries to hold general meeting on Aug 28

Reliance Industries to hold annual general meeting on August 28

Last month, Reliance demerged JFS, which was valued at around $20 billion after its stock price was set at a much higher-than-expected 261.85 rupees.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 20:49 ist
The logo of Reliance Industries. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries on Friday said it would hold its much-anticipated annual general meeting of shareholders on August 28, where it is expected to give details on the listing of the recently spun-out Jio Financial Services (JFS).

Last month, Reliance demerged JFS, which was valued at around $20 billion after its stock price was set at a much higher-than-expected 261.85 rupees ($3.19)

Also Read | Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

The demerger, which was announced last October, is seen as the oil-to-retail conglomerate's way of expanding in the lucrative financial services sector, especially as it already has a non-bank financial company licence.

In the just-ended June quarter, Reliance reported a wider-than-expected drop in profit after weak demand and a steep fall in refining margins hurt its flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries Ltd
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studios

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 