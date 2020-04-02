Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000 cr via NCDs

Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000 cr via non-convertible debentures

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 21:40 ist

Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations.

The company in a regulatory filing said the company board of directors approved "the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 25,000 crore in tranches from time to time, on a private placement basis."

The company did not give the purpose of the fundraising.

NCD
Reliance Industry
Mukesh Ambani
Comments (+)

