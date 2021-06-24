Reliance to start Jio Institute this academic year

Reliance Industries to start Jio Institute this academic year, says Nita Ambani

Jio Institute will be a platform for research, innovation and lifelong learning, Nita Ambani said

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 24 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 14:42 ist
Nita Ambani. Credit: Screenshot of live webcast

Jio Institute is set to start operations this academic year, Nita Ambani said at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

"We took this time to develop Jio Institute. Jio Institute is a world-class platform for innovation and lifelong learning," she said, adding that despite the pandemic, Jio Institute will begin its academic year. "Jio Institute will be a platform for research, innovation and lifelong learning," she added.

Earlier, Nita Ambani had said that while the company's top priority was Covid-19 this year, it assured that other developmental works including education and sports for all, continued. "Our 14 schools turned to digital schools," she added.

More to follow...

