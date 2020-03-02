Reliance Jio designs own 5G tech, seeks govt's nod for running trials: Report

Reliance Jio becomes the first ever telecom company in India to develop its own 5G technology and has sought sanction from the Centre to test the software, according to a Business Standard report.

The telecom company had earlier opted to increase its 5G trial runs along with not just the South Korean firm Samsung, but also with the Chinese telco Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Nokia Networks.

READ: 5G tech should not be tool for suppression: US President Donald Trump

Samsung, who was initially Jio’s only supplier for core equipment to Jio for 4G services, in spite of the competition against the Chinese giants.

According to the report, the sources informed that if the test was successful, the technology could be outsourced to third-parties for manufacturing as well.

Deccan Herald was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the information.

ALSO READ: US should buy control of Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei, says Attorney general

Earlier, on Jan 15, Reliance Jio, along with its rival firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had submitted their applications for 5G trials.

In December 2019, telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G network. India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G.