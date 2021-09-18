Reliance Jio pays Rs 11 crore as property tax to KDMC, civic body earns Rs 160 crore in April-August

Communications firm Reliance Jio has paid Rs 11 crore as property tax to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, an official said on Saturday.
The payment was handed over to KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi by an official of the firm on Friday, a civic release said.
"A sum of Rs 160.64 crore was paid by way of property tax by assessees between April and August this year by taking advantage of the 5 per cent concession given by the KDMC who pay the entire amount. The collection last year was 110.22 crore," KDMC PRO Madhuri Phophale said in a statement.
