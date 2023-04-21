Reliance Jio posts 13% rise in Q4 profit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 13 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, led by the sustained growth in its user base.

Also Read: After $3 billion, Reliance and Jio raise $2 billion forex loan

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to Rupees 47.16 billion ($574.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rupees 41.73 billion a year ago.

Its revenue from operations climbed 11.9 per cent to Rupees 233.94 billion. ($1 = 82.0420 Indian rupees)