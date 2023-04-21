Reliance Jio posts 13% rise in Q4 profit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 13 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, led by the sustained growth in its user base.
Also Read: After $3 billion, Reliance and Jio raise $2 billion forex loan
Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to Rupees 47.16 billion ($574.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, from Rupees 41.73 billion a year ago.
Its revenue from operations climbed 11.9 per cent to Rupees 233.94 billion. ($1 = 82.0420 Indian rupees)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing
The future of social media is a lot less social