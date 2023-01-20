Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rise 28.3% to Rs 4,638 cr

Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom firm, on Friday reported a 28.3 per cent rise in its third-quarter net profit to Rs 4,638 crore.

The firm had a net profit of Rs 3,615 crore in October-December 2021, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

Revenue rose to Rs 22,993 crore in October-December 2022 from Rs 19,347 crore a year back.