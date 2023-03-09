Reliance Jio to buy US-based Mimosa Networks for $60 mn

Reliance Jio to buy US-based Mimosa Networks for $60 mn

The deal is between Radisys Corp, a unit of Jio Platforms, and US-based Airspan Networks Holdings, which owns Mimosa

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jio Platforms, owned by Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, will buy communications equipment maker Mimosa Networks for $60 million to bolster its expanding 5G and broadband services, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal is between Radisys Corp, a unit of Jio Platforms, and US-based Airspan Networks Holdings, which owns Mimosa.

Mimosa has a portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point products based on WiFi 5 and the newer WiFi 6E technologies, as well as related accessories, the statement said.

Read | Jio extends 5G coverage to 27 more cities, now covers 331 cities across India

The conglomerate via Jio, India's leading telecom service provider, is ramping up 5G and broadband services across the country after snapping up airwaves worth $11 billion in a 5G spectrum auction last year.

Reliance Jio Infocomm USA, a unit of Jio, is a shareholder in Airspan and has a seat on its board, according to the statement.

Reliance has been making several investments in the telecom space and had chosen Nokia as a major supplier last year to expand next-generation wireless services across India.

The Mimosa deal also comes at a time when some governments, including India, have either banned or discouraged the use of China's Huawei in national networks.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions, as well as approval by Airspan's senior lender and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023, the statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Jio
Business News
Reliance Industries

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 