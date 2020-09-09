Reliance Jio to roll out 100 mn low-cost phones by Dec

Reliance Jio to roll out 100 mn low-cost phones by December: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 09:30 ist
Reliance Jio. Credit: DH File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit is looking to outsource the manufacturing of over 100 million low-cost smartphones that will be built on Google's Android platform, India's Business Standard newspaper reported, citing sources.

The phones, which will be bundled with data packs, could be launched in December 2020 or early next year, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reliance, India's most highly-valued company, in July said Alphabet Inc's Google will invest $4.5 billion in its digital unit.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance, in July said that Google would build an Android operating system (OS) to power a low-cost "4G or even 5G" smartphone that Reliance would design.

Reliance has sold nearly 33 per cent of its digital arm, Jio Platforms, to raise 1.52 trillion rupees ($20.22 billion) and has won the backing of global financial and tech investors including, Facebook Inc, Intel and Qualcomm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Jio Platforms
telecom industry
Mobile Phones
Google
Android
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What we know about death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 