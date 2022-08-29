Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in 4 key cities by Diwali

Reliance Jio to roll out 5G in 4 key cities by Diwali

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 14:37 ist

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said announced that Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in four key cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai - by this Diwali, and promised to cover the entire country by December 2023. 

"Using 5G, we can accelerate the roll-out of top quality, highly affordable fixed broadband services," Mukesh Ambani said at Reliance Industries's 45th annual shareholders meeting, adding that "Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G".

Addressing investors, Ambani said there is uncertainty due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks and India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid this crisis.

There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world, he said.

The company has committed Rs 2 lakh crore ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said. 

Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The government aims to begin the roll out of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

($1 = Rs 79.9550) 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mukesh Ambani
5G Internet
Business News
Reliance Jio

What's Brewing

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Back to recycling for the planet

Back to recycling for the planet

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 