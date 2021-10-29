Reliance Jio won't opt for 4-year payment moratorium: Report

Jio likely won't opt for 4-year payment moratorium

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said they will avail the four-year moratorium on payment of dues

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 29 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 20:47 ist
Reliance Jio logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Jio has informed Department of Telecom that it will not opt for four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government to telecom companies as part of a relief package, sources said.

Sources told PTI that Jio has conveyed to Department of Telecom (DoT) that it will not opt for four year dues moratorium.

An e-mail sent to Reliance Jio on the matter did not elicit a response.

