Reliance Jio won't opt for 4-year payment moratorium: Report

Reliance Jio has informed Department of Telecom that it will not opt for four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government to telecom companies as part of a relief package, sources said.
Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said they will avail the four-year moratorium on payment of dues.
Sources told PTI that Jio has conveyed to Department of Telecom (DoT) that it will not opt for four year dues moratorium.
An e-mail sent to Reliance Jio on the matter did not elicit a response.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies
In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films
'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans
DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers
DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'
From Democracy to Demo'crazy'
Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21
Five climate change myths