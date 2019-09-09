Reliance looks for startups for waste-to-energy plan

With an aim to reduce plastic waste generation Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) seeks to join hands with start-ups, global and domestic, that can help the company further expand its waste-to-energy plan and circular economy initiatives, according to a report by Livemint.

“We are looking to fund and are scouting around for all technology available for waste segregation, recycling and waste to energy. We are thinking about the bets we should be making in this regard," Vipul Shah, chief operating officer, petrochemicals at RIL told the news agency.

RIL also informed in the report that it has developed biodegradable polymers for packaging. It has also developed popular packaging polymers in terms of physical and mechanical properties.

Mukesh Ambani owned company is one of the largest recyclers of the PET (Post-consumer) waste in India. They converted about 2 billion waste PET bottles in 2018, stated the report.