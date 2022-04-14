Reliance may bid for Walgreens' Boots business

Reliance may bid for Walgreens' Boots business

The Boots business spans across 2,200 stores in the UK, including pharmacies, health and beauty stores

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 14 2022, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 01:20 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries may bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK-based Boots business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Boots business spans across 2,200 stores in the UK, including pharmacies, health and beauty stores, according to the chain's website.

Both Walgreens and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance
Business News
Investments

What's Brewing

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

How to prove genocide, the gravest of war crimes?

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

From bonded labourers to owners of a brick kiln

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Tattoos embellish scars, heal wounds in Brazil

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

Srinagar airport sees record 102 flights on April 11

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

'Bridgerton' S2 is Netflix's 3rd most popular season

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

5 places in Karnataka to visit on the Easter weekend

 