Reliance may bid for Walgreens' Boots business

Reliance Industries may bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK-based Boots business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The Boots business spans across 2,200 stores in the UK, including pharmacies, health and beauty stores, according to the chain's website.
Both Walgreens and Reliance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube