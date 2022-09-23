Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based Caelux

Reliance Industries Ltd's Reliance New Energy Limited will acquire 20 per cent stake in US-based Caelux for $12 million (Rs 97.31 crore), according to a BSE filing.

Caelux, a company headquartered in Pasadena, California, in the United States, is engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology.

($1= Rs 81.10)

More to follow...