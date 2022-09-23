Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in Caelux

Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in US-based Caelux

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2022, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 08:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd's Reliance New Energy Limited will acquire 20 per cent stake in US-based Caelux for $12 million (Rs 97.31 crore), according to a BSE filing

Caelux, a company headquartered in Pasadena, California, in the United States, is engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology.

($1= Rs 81.10)

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

 