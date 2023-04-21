Reliance posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 19,299 cr in Q4

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 19 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 19,299 crore, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The net profit of Rs 19,299 crore in January-March 2023 compares to Rs 16,203 crore earning a year back.

This is the company's highest-ever quarterly net profit.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.16 lakh crore from Rs 2.11 lakh crore in January-March 2022.

For the full 2022-23 fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 66,702 crore on a revenue of Rs 9 lakh crore.