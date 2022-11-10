Reliance Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 340 cr

Reliance Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 340 cr

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 340.26 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,216.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,979.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,945.14 crore from Rs 1,886.82 crore earlier.

Reliance Power made a debt repayment of Rs 390 crore in the quarter. The company added that it is on track to repay Rs 1,500 crore debt in FY'23. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance
Business News
Earnings

What's Brewing

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

 