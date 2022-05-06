Reliance 1st Indian company to hit $100 bn revenue

Reliance Q4 net rises 22.5%; 1st Indian company to hit $100 bn revenue

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 16,203 crore in the quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2022, 20:44 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 20:50 ist
Reliance. Credit: Reuters photo

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22.5 per cent rise in earnings for the quarter ended March on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom and digital services and strong momentum in retail business.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 16,203 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from Rs 13,227 crore earlier, the firm said a stock exchange filing.

For the full fiscal 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 60,705 crore on a revenue of Rs 7.92 lakh crore ($102 billion).

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries
quarterly earnings
Business News

What's Brewing

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

 