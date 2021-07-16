Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired a controlling stake in digital directory service firm Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore, according to the company's filing on BSE.

Reliance Retail will hold a 40.95 per cent stake in Just Dial and would make an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent in accordance with takeover regulations, as per the filing.

