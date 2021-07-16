Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired a controlling stake in digital directory service firm Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore, according to the company's filing on BSE.
Reliance Retail will hold a 40.95 per cent stake in Just Dial and would make an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent in accordance with takeover regulations, as per the filing.
More to follow...
