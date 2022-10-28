Reliance Retail to open smaller outlets for electronics: Report

Reliance to open small outlets for electronics: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 28 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 22:17 ist
Currently, Reliance Retail is selling electronics items, which is the largest business for the retailer. Credit Bloomberg File Photo

Reliance Retail is expanding its electronics chain Reliance Digital by opening thousands of small-size stores across India.

The retailer is yet to decide on a brand name for its venture in which it will be selling smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming devices, televisions, and internet-enabled products, as per an Economic Times report.

"The smaller format stores will come up from next quarter in cities and the smallest of towns, showcasing internet-connected devices including 5G-enabled ones," one of the executives told the publication.

Previously, the retailer had Digital Express which were small-sized stores selling digital products. Later it was turned into My Jio stores selling Jio connections and phones.

These new outlets will be bigger in comparison to the Digital Express stores. It will be up to square feet in size but the previous ones were 300-500 square feet, the executive told the publication, adding that the product range will be broader too.

"The re-entry with small stores is to further penetrate deeper with sales of technology products, which were booming even during the pandemic,” the executive added.

Currently, Reliance Retail is selling electronics items, which is the largest business for the retailer, at as many as 530 Reliance Digital stores across the country.

Reliance Retail
Business News
Reliance Digital

