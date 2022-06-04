Reliance Retail trials quick grocery deliveries: Report

Reliance Retail, which is giving most FMCG majors a run for their money, has now entered the q-commerce space with quick deliveries of grocery services via its JioMart Express brand.

The trials are currently ongoing in Navi Mumbai.

The service will likely be expanded to over 200 cities and towns where JioMart operates. Unlike Blinkit and Zepto, it does not promise 10-minute deliveries yet but has 90-minute delivery options with free deliveries for orders above Rs 199.

So far JioMart Express has products under the groceries, personal care and home care sections and Reliance plans to introduce categories such as pharmaceuticals and consumer technology to this platform too, according to an ET report.

The publication reported that the new venture was likely to use Dunzo for last-mile delivery. Reliance is the largest shareholder in Dunzo.

“JioMart Express will utilise Dunzo in the markets where it is strong, like the metros as well as its own delivery fleet,” an executive told the publication.