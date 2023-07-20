RIL starts trading session to set Jio Financial price

Reliance starts special trading session to set Jio Financial price

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of India's Reliance Industries started trading on Thursday in a special session aimed at determining the share value of Jio Financial Services, its demerged financial services unit.

Reliance's stock had closed at Rs 2,841.85 on Wednesday.

India's two main stock exchanges held a "pre-open call auction" session for Reliance between 9:00 am to 10.00 am IST (0330-0440 GMT).

A share price for Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFS), will be determined by calculating the difference between Reliance's last close and the stock's settling price at the end of the special session.

Analysts have estimated JFS will be valued at between Rs 160 and Rs 190 per share.

Reliance's shares will trade at the new price after the special session on Thursday.

JFS stock will be included in major indexes, including India's benchmark Nifty 50, but will not trade until it is listed.

The listing date is expected to be announced at Reliance's forthcoming annual general meeting.

Shares of Reliance have surged 8 per cent since the company announced the record date for the demerger on July 8. It announced the demerger last October.

The stock is up 11.6 per cent so far this year, outpacing a 9.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. 

Reliance Industries
Markets
Business News

