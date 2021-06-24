RIL to invest Rs 75,000 crore in new energy over 3 yrs

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in new energy business over 3 years

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, Mukesh Ambani said

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jun 24 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 15:32 ist
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore ($10.10 billion) in a new energy business over the next three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in the company's annual general meeting with shareholders on Thursday.

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making factory and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen as a part of the business, Ambani said.

