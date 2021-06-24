Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in new energy business over 3 years

Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore ($10.10 billion) in a new energy business over the next three years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in the company's annual general meeting with shareholders on Thursday.

Reliance will build solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making factory and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen as a part of the business, Ambani said.