Reliance, Viacom18 announce partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems to form TV & streaming giant

Reliance, Viacom18 partner with Bodhi Tree for TV giant

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 21:57 ist
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Reliance and Viacom18 on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, which is a platform of James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, to form one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies in India.

Bodhi Tree Systems is leading a fund raise with a consortium of investors to invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18, to jointly build India’s leading entertainment platform and pioneer the Indian media landscape’s transformation to a “streaming-first” approach. Viacom18 owns and operates the suite of Colors TV channels and OTT platform, VOOT. 

Reliance
Viacom18
Streaming
TV
Business News

