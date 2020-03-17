Renault launches BS-VI compliant Duster

Renault launches BS-VI compliant Duster, price starts at Rs 8.49 lakh

  Mar 17 2020
French auto major Renault on Tuesday said it has launched BS-VI version of its popular SUV Duster in India with price starting at Rs 8.49 lakh.

The BS-VI version of Duster will be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission in three variants with the top end priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, Renault India said in a statement.

The company has already launched BS-VI complaint versions of its other models Kwid and Triber in January.

Duster is one of the mainstays of Renault's product portfolio in India.

