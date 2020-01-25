Republic Day 2020 sale: All you need to know

Republic Day is another occasion where one can take advantage of heavy discounts and save more. Like previous years, many retailers are offering discounts and sales.

Even if you have missed out on the Republic Day sale on online retailers Amazon and Flipkart, you can shop on other platforms that are offering good deals. Some of them are as follows:

Big Bazaar Republic Day sale: Big Bazaar’s Republic Day sale offering ‘Sabse Saste 5 Din’ has started. The deal offers customers discounts on all Future Retail brands such as Big Bazaar, Home Town and FBB in the home, kitchen, toys and apparel categories, among others, listed on the Big Bazaar website.

Apple Republic Day 2020 offer: Apple has launched its Republic Day promotional campaign in collaboration with partner bank HDFC where it is offering big discounts on various models of iPhones, iPad and MacBooks in India.

The company is offering up to Rs 7000 cashback on iPhone 11 Pro Max and MacBook Pro, while the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 and MacBook Air can be bought for Rs 6,000 discount. Even the popular iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 5,000 less.

Nykaa's Republic Day sale: Online beauty products platform Nykaa is offering up to 50 per cent discount on branded makeup items, skincare, bath & body, beauty kits & palettes, hair tools, fragrances and more. The sale, which kickstarted on January 17, 2020, will remain valid till January 27, 2020.

Samsung Republic Day sale: Samsung has announced exclusive offers for its customers coupled with attractive finance schemes with up to 15% cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment will be valid till January 31, 2020. These offers further guarantee assured gifts on Samsung consumer durable products such as QLED TV, 4K UHD TV and convection microwave oven coupled with attractive prices and finance offers refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, among others.

Additionally, up to 15% cashback will be available with Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.