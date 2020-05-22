Resumption of domestic flights to spur tourism: Thomas Cook India

Travel firm Thomas Cook India on Friday welcomed the government's decision to resume domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25 and said it will provide impetus to tourism in the country.

About a third of domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended with effect from March 25, when the country came under a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We welcome the government's announcement to reopen domestic commercial passenger flights in a calibrated manner commencing May 25, 2020. We believe that the government's detailed guidelines/SOPs will serve well to address essential Health and Safety protocols," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said in a statement.

The resumption of domestic flights is an important step to drive the country's tourism- a key pivot for economic revival, he added.

"What is encouraging is that our business travel teams have already received bookings and are getting a steady flow of enquiries for work-related travel from our corporates, seeking to travel over the next few weeks," Menon said.