Resumption of operations at Foxconn unit to take time

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn is expected to take a “few more days” to resume operations at its massive manufacturing units, including the one that assembles Apple iPhones, after meeting the requirements outlined by the Tamil Nadu government with respect to living conditions of the employees.

Manufacturing and assembling operations at three plants inside the Foxconn campus in Sriperumbudur, 50 km from here, came to a halt on December 18, hours after hundreds of employees blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru highway demanding better quality of food in hostels provided by the management.

Following the incident, independent teams deputed by Apple Inc and Foxconn found that some offsite dormitory facilities for employees did not meet the required standards. Apple also put Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur facility on probation last week and said it was working with the Taiwanese electronics major to “ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented.”

A senior Tamil Nadu government official told DH that the Foxconn management has been told to reopen the factory after implementing all the suggestions given with respect to employees’ well-being and safety in hostels where they stay.

“Foxconn management has accepted the suggestions put forth by us during a meeting on December 23. Since then, a high-level team consisting of ministers have visited a few facilities twice to ensure that the required facilities for employees are being set up. The management is cooperating with us,” the official said.

Though he refused to give a time frame for resumption of operations, the official said the Taiwanese may need a “few more days.”

“They will launch operations soon. They (Foxconn) are also very particular that they want to restart operations after sorting out all issues,” another source said. Sources in the trade unions feigned ignorance about the reopening of the factories.

With respect to the unit that assembles iPhones, Foxconn would need Apple’s permission to restart operations. E-mails sent to Foxconn and Apple did not elicit any

response till the time of writing.

