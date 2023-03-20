Retail inflation for agri, rural workers up in Feb 2023

Retail inflation for agri, rural workers grew marginally in Feb 2023

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Retail inflation for agricultural and rural workers increased to 6.94 per cent and 6.87 per cent, respectively, in February 2023, due to increases in prices of medicines, doctor's fees, and bus fares, among others, an official statement said.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) were at 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent, respectively in January 2023, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

Inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 6.85 per cent and 6.88 per cent in January 2023. The all-India CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 1 point each to stand at 1,171 and 1,182, respectively.

The maximum upward pressure on general index of AL and RL came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.93 and 0.98 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, doctor’s fee, barber charges, bus fare, washing shop, cinema ticket, etc," it said.

The maximum increase in the CPI numbers for agricultural and rural workers was experienced in Gujarat (8 points each) mainly due to the rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, pulses, vegetables & fruits, firewood, etc.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the CPI numbers for both labourers was experienced by Assam (7 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of fish-fresh, chillies green, vegetables & fruits, etc.

