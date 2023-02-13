Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in Jan

Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in January

More to follow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 13 2023, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Retail inflation for January stands at 6.52 per cent. Rural inflation is at 6.85 per cent while urban inflation is at 6.00 per cent, as per government data. 

More to follow...

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Retail inflation
Business News

What's Brewing

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 