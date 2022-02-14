Retail inflation surges to 6.01% in January

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the 'momentum of inflation is on a downward slope'

  Feb 14 2022, 17:48 ist
  updated: Feb 14 2022, 18:15 ist

India's retail inflation in January rose to 6.01 per cent, towards the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's target range, on higher consumer goods and telecom prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Monday.

The CPI-based inflation was at 5.59 per cent in December 2021.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the "momentum of inflation is on a downward slope" and the central bank would continue to strike a delicate balance between the need to contain price rise and ensure economic growth.

Last week, the RBI had said headline inflation is expected to peak in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, within the tolerance band and then moderate closer to target in the second half of 2022-23, providing room for monetary policy to remain accommodative.

