Revisiting demonitisation on its 3rd anniversary

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2019, 07:33am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 07:33am ist

Government data, from Reserve and other agencies, shows that the fake currency problem persists. The recently released ‘Crime in India 2017’ report of the National Crime Records Bureau suggests that the circulation of counterfeits continues to be a nationwide issue.

Read more at: 3 yrs of DeMo: Cash up, fake around, black turned white

Three years now, the data shows that while fake notes are back with a bang, so is cash circulation in the country, and the threat perception of terrorism has increased. However, the elimination of black money still remains more or less a myth.

Read more at: Note ban@3: Fakes, cash are back; where is black money?
 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Demonetisation
Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 