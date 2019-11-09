Revisiting demonitisation on its 3rd anniversary

Government data, from Reserve and other agencies, shows that the fake currency problem persists. The recently released ‘Crime in India 2017’ report of the National Crime Records Bureau suggests that the circulation of counterfeits continues to be a nationwide issue.

Three years now, the data shows that while fake notes are back with a bang, so is cash circulation in the country, and the threat perception of terrorism has increased. However, the elimination of black money still remains more or less a myth.

