Revlon is preparing to file for bankruptcy

Revlon is preparing to file for bankruptcy

The company has more than $3 billion of long-term debt, and has narrowly averted multiple defaults by cutting debt deals with creditors

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jun 11 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 14:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as next week as it battles supply chain problems and a heavy debt load, according to people with knowledge of the matter. 

Talks around the potential filing aren’t final and could change, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations. A representative for Revlon declined to comment. 

Distressed debt news provider Reorg first reported on the potential bankruptcy. Revlon’s shares plunged 53 per cent, the biggest one-day drop on record, on Friday to close at $2.05. 

New York-based Revlon, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, struggled amid competition from Estee Lauder Cos and a host of smaller companies using social media to lure customers. Sales had been declining years before the pandemic, which also hit the company hard. 

Revlon’s Chief Executive Officer Debra Perelman said in a May call to discuss quarterly results that demand for the company’s products was strong, but “supply chain challenges are putting pressures on our ability to meet this demand” and inflation was denting margins. 

The company has more than $3 billion of long-term debt, and has narrowly averted multiple defaults by cutting debt deals with creditors. Its annual interest expense was nearly $248 million last year, and it reported $132 million of liquidity as of March 31. 

Revlon is talking with creditors and equity ownership of the firm is likely to change, one of the people said. 

Revlon has more than 15 brands, including Elizabeth Arden and Elizabeth Taylor, which it markets in nearly 150 countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Revlon
Business News
bankruptcy

What's Brewing

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

The Swiggy 60s

The Swiggy 60s

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

5 books on how to design interiors

5 books on how to design interiors

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

 