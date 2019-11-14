RGHCL looks for JVs to build cheap houses in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government-owned Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) has invited the private sector property developers to take up joint development of affordable housing projects in Bengaluru city. It has offered to get all the necessary approvals from various government departments through a single-window within 60 days.

“We are in possession of around 1,000 acres of land in Bengaluru which is reserved for the development of affordable housing projects. We are offering joint venture opportunities to developers for building affordable housing projects and all approvals will be accorded through a single window in two months,” Ram Prasath Manohar, Managing Director, RGHCL said.

Addressing a panel discussion at Statecon 2019, the annual conference of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Karnataka chapter, on Thursday, he said the corporation plans to build around 1 lakh houses for the masses under affordable housing scheme in Bengaluru. The corporation has floated tenders for various projects, he said.

There is immense scope for taking up housing and infrastructure projects under the public-private partnership model and the builders should explore such projects in collaboration with RGHCL, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, M R Kamble, Chairman, Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) said as many as 500 new projects have been registered with KRERA in the last six months and another 500 projects are in the pipeline for registration. The portal will

be simplified very soon to enable easy and faster registration of properties, he said.

“There is a huge scope for the development of housing projects in Tier-2 cities across the state such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Ballari and a lot of projects are being registered in these cities,” Kamble added.