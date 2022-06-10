RIL consortium likely to win bid for UK pharma chain Boots

RIL consortium likely to win bid for UK pharma chain

If US-based Walgreens accepts this bid by Ambani, it will be the largest cross-border acquisition by Reliance

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 10 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 14:36 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd and Apollo Global Management's consortium is likely to win the bid to acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's Boots pharmacies unit in the United Kingdom, a move that will help Mukesh Ambani's behemoth strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector.

“RIL-Apollo Global looks likely to be announced as the winner of the binding bidding round.”, a source told Mint. The exact bid has not been specified but the RIL-Apollo consortium has valued the assets of the unit in the range of  $7-8 billion.

If US-based Walgreens accepts this bid by Ambani, it will be the largest cross-border acquisition by Reliance. The healthcare company based in Chicago put its Boots unit up for sale in December, seeking a valuation of $8.8 billion.

Walgreens runs over 2,200 Boots pharmacies across the United Kingdom, other European nations including Italy, Ireland, and Netherlands.

Another consortium led by the co-founders of Euro Garages and stakeholders in Asda reportedly withdrew their bids after a disagreement on the valuation of assets.

Reliance Industries Ltd
Business News
Acquisition
UK
US

