RIL consortium likely to win bid for UK pharma chain Boots

Reliance Industries Ltd and Apollo Global Management's consortium is likely to win the bid to acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's Boots pharmacies unit in the United Kingdom, a move that will help Mukesh Ambani's behemoth strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector.

“RIL-Apollo Global looks likely to be announced as the winner of the binding bidding round.”, a source told Mint. The exact bid has not been specified but the RIL-Apollo consortium has valued the assets of the unit in the range of $7-8 billion.

If US-based Walgreens accepts this bid by Ambani, it will be the largest cross-border acquisition by Reliance. The healthcare company based in Chicago put its Boots unit up for sale in December, seeking a valuation of $8.8 billion.

Walgreens runs over 2,200 Boots pharmacies across the United Kingdom, other European nations including Italy, Ireland, and Netherlands.

Another consortium led by the co-founders of Euro Garages and stakeholders in Asda reportedly withdrew their bids after a disagreement on the valuation of assets.