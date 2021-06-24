RIL-Saudi Aramco partnership to be formalised this year, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that RIL's $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco in its newly carved oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit is likely to formalise this year.

"I expect our partnership to be formalised in an expeditious manner this year. We look forward to welcoming Saudi Aramco as a strategic partner in our oil to chemical business," Ambani said at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting.

He said that "continued engagement and resolve from both sides, even during this pandemic, is a testimony of strong relationship between Saudi Aramco and Reliance."

Ambani also welcomed H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of Saudi Aramco and Governor of PIF, to join the Board of Reliance Industries as Independent Director.

