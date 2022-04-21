RIL shares rally for third consecutive day

RIL shares rally for third consecutive day; mcap nears Rs 19 lakh cr

In three days, RIL's stock has jumped 9.35 per cent.

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 18:23 ist

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited continued to rally for the third day in a row on Thursday and further jumped over 2 per cent, with its market valuation nearing Rs 19 lakh crore mark.

The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.35 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.58 per cent to its record high of Rs 2,788.80.

On the NSE, it went higher by 2.33 per cent to settle at Rs 2,782 apiece.

In three days, the stock has jumped 9.35 per cent.

Tracking gains in the stock price, the company's market valuation has jumped by Rs 1,60,734.45 crore in three days to reach Rs 18,82,104.45 crore on the BSE.

Reliance Industries was instrumental in the market rally on Thursday, becoming the biggest index contributor. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries Ltd
Mukesh Ambani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 