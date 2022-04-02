Rising fuel prices may force Centre to go electric: Report

Amid rising costs of petrol and diesel, the Narendra Modi-led government is looking at an alternative option of replacing most public vehicles with electric vehicles.

However, a lack of choices is delaying Centre's plan to shift to electric vehicles. Electric versions of the Tata Tigor and Tata Nexon are the only India-made EVs that come within the price range that the government targets, The Economic Times reported.

The government is looking for more choices before giving tender to one company, the report stated.

“We want to induct more (electric) cars because governments (state and central) are changing their fleet. There is only one car in the range that is generally affordable by the government, and this one too has a waiting period,” Mahua Acharya, managing director of Convergence Energy Services Ltd told ET, adding that there were more than 600,000 government (Centre and states combined) vehicles.

According to an analysis by ETIG, the shift to electric and SUVs by government departments could generate a business of Rs 65,000-70,000 crore in the next three years for the EV industry.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in parts of India.

In India's electric vehicle market, which was valued at $5.47 billion in 2020, battery swapping is being touted as the panacea for many fundamental problems, including space constraints for setting up charging stations.

The main concerning factor is the rising fuel prices every day. Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

