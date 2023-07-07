Roche-ZS partner up for dedicated centre in Chennai

Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical firm Roche and US’ management consulting firm ZS on Friday announced the inauguration of a business operation centre for advanced analytics and business insights in Chennai, which will serve data and analytics, and business operations service needs for all of Roche Pharma affiliates in one place.

The dedicated Roche-ZS centre will initially have a workforce of over 50, which could expand to 100 in the coming year, the company said, adding that the centre will bring together many capabilities such as business data operations, data quality management, global analytical product support, and other ad hoc services.

“This investment further deepens our commitment to India as an ever-growing market. Chennai with its abundance of skilled workforce and home to world class IT institutions is emerging as an important hub for data and analytics services to the world. This center aims to make Roche globally stronger in its adoption of its data analytics assets,” V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO, Roche Pharma India, said.

S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), said the new centre recognises the value of the human resources that Tamil Nadu has to offer.

“We have R&D policies that support initiatives of such nature. We have an opportunity to provide incentives to various organisations to help develop the required skill sets for high value services,” he added.