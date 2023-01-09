Rolls-Royce posts record car sales in 2022

Sales last year advanced eight percent to a record 6,021 cars thanks to strong worldwide demand

AFP
AFP, London ,
  • Jan 09 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 19:15 ist
Rolls-Royce logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sold a record number of its luxury vehicles last year, the UK-based group announced Monday, voicing "cautious" optimism for 2023 even as inflation remains sky-high.

This was up from an all-time peak of 5,586 in 2021, the German-owned luxury carmaker said in a statement.

Orders for Spectre, its first all-electric car that launches later this year, beat expectations.

"2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars," said chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

"While we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls?Royce."

Founded at the beginning of the 20th century, the emblematic British car brand became part of German auto giant BMW in 1998.

 

