Rourkela Steel Plant aims at 4.1 MT hot metal production in FY21

Buoyed by the timely completion of many key projects in the just concluded fiscal, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has said it has set a target of producing 4.1 MT of hot metal during 2020-21.

The RSP, a unit public sector steel behemoth SAIL, also seeks to produce 3.9 MT of crude steel and 3.55 MT of saleable steel.

"For the financial year 2020-21, we have taken up the production targets of 4.1 MT hot metal, 3.9 MT of crude steel and 3.55 MT of saleable steel, RSPs CEO Dipak Chattaraj said on Wednesday.

The goals are tough, but so are we. We have to make every possible effort to protect our pride and dignity. Lets strive to have an Unnattara and Utkrushttara Plant, he said in a message on the commencement of the new fiscal and Utkal Dibas, Odisha's formation day.