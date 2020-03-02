Rs 2.54 lakh crore corporate bank loans may be defaulted in next 3 years: Report

Companies may default Rs 2.54 lakh crore bank loans over the next three years if the pace of economic expansion does not pick up sufficiently, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to a study of top 500 private sector companies by India Ratings & Research, about Rs 10.5 lakh crore of their debt could turn vulnerable if the slowdown persists. These companies have an outstanding loan book of Rs 39.28 lakh crore and the existing default amounts to Rs 7.35 lakh crore loans.

"The problem emanates from the inability of corporates to deploy their funds productively. The share of productive assets in the system has gone down sharply as incremental debt continues to be used to fund losses and even large sums of related-party transactions. This makes it imperative to strengthen corporate governance standards," Arindam Som, an analyst at India Rating & Research, told the publication.

The analysts' prediction is based on the assumptions of 6 percent average real GDP growth in FY21 and FY22 with input cost not rising more than 4 percent and rupee not depreciating by more than 5 percent. They added that even if the average GDP growth rises to 7 percent over the same period, the incremental slippages could still be around Rs 1.98 lakh crore over the next three years.

This will put banks profitability under more pressure as the credit costs due to the fresh default will stand at Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

