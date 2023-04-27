Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 81.84 against USD

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 81.84 against US dollar

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.61 and a low of 81.85 against the greenback

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 27 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 10 paise at 81.84 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday amid a strong greenback overseas.

However, the strong sentiment in the domestic equities market restricted the rupee's fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar and finally closed at 81.84 (provisional), down 10 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.61 and a low of 81.85 against the greenback.

Read | Stock markets settle with gains; logs 4th day of rally

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.74 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 101.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.21 per cent to USD 77.85 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 348.80 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 60,649.38 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.45 points or 0.57 per cent to 17,915.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,257.48 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Rupee
US dollar

Related videos

What's Brewing

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 