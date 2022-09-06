Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.90 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Tuesday fell 12 paise to 79.90 against US dollar in the early trade.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing
Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult
With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses
Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother
DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley
Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs