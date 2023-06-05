Rupee falls 13 paise to 82.52 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee fell 13 paise to 82.52 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles
DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?
Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands
Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks
People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution
Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants