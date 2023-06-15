Rupee falls 14 paise to 82.19 against US dollar

Rupee falls 14 paise to 82.19 against US dollar in early trade

More details to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 09:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Rupee on Thursday fell 14 paise to 82.19 against US dollar in early trade.

More details to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
Markets
US dollar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

 