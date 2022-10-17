Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.38 against dollar at open

Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.38 against US dollar in early trade

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 per cent to $92.17 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 17 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 09:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The rupee slipped 19 paise to 82.38 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as persistent foreign funds outflows and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.33 against the dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 82.38, registering a fall of 19 paise over its previous close.

In initial deals, the rupee was moving in a close range of 82.38-82.33 against the American currency.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.19 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.27 per cent to 113.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 per cent to $92.17 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 100.41 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 57,819.56, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 17,151.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rupee has not weakened, but it is the dollar that has strengthened, as she defended the 8 per cent slide in the value of the Indian currency against the greenback this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
dollar
Forex
foreign exchange
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 